Mira Kapoor shares peek into Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's banter with this fun contest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, recently had a fun staring contest, and Mira Kapoor captured the moment on her social media.

Mira took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a video where Shahid and Ishaan can be seen staring intently at each other. Despite their efforts to keep a straight face, they couldn't help but burst into laughter.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shahid who recently appeared in the rom-com 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Kriti Sanon, received positive reviews for his performance. The film also performed decently at the box office.

Looking ahead, Kapoor's fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, 'Devaa,' directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is slated for a theatrical release on Dussehra this year.

Ishaan, on the other hand, was last seen in Pippa. He will soon be seen in The Perfect Couple, an international TV series.

