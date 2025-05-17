MK Stalin visits lyricist Vairamuthu's residence to pay condolences on his mother's demise

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the residence of Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu in Besant Nagar, Chennai, to express his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the poet's mother, Angammal.

Vairamuthu, an iconic figure in Tamil literature and cinema, announced the sad news of his mother's demise on May 10 through a deeply emotional message shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"The mother who gave birth to me Mrs. Angammal Today is Saturday evening. That nature has achieved With deep regret I announce Funerals In Vadugapatti, Theni district Tomorrow is Sunday evening. Will take place," he wrote.

https://x.com/Vairamuthu/status/1921193820424712524

Followers, fans, and colleagues shared their condolences during his grief.

Angammal's final rites were held on Sunday evening, May 11, in her native village of Vadukapatti, Theni district.

Vairamuthu is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the National Film Award for Best Lyrics, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

