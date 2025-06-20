Mohanlal meets Sri Lankan PM, gets ‘gracious welcome’ at parliament

Mumbai, June 20 Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome he received at the Sri Lankan Parliament. He said that he is deeply grateful for the meaningful conversations with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya and others leaders that made this visit “truly unforgettable” for him.

Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared two images of himself at the Sri Lankan Parliament, where he met Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya along with speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih and his friend.

He wrote as the caption: “Deeply honoured by the gracious welcome at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.It was a true privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, and my dear friend Ishantha Ratnayake.”

He added: “I remain deeply grateful for the warmth, generosity, and meaningful conversations that made this visit to Sri Lanka truly unforgettable. @ishantha.”

Talking about the 64-year-old superstar, Mohanlal has a career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films. He has been feted with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

The actor was recently seen in “Thudarum”. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, “Thudarum” is a crime thriller film. It also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and Aravind.

He will next be seen in the family drama “Hridayapoorvam” directed by Sathyan Anthikad from a screenplay by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan and S. P. Charan. Hridayapoorvam is scheduled to be released theatrically August 28.

Mohanlal also has epic action drama “Vrusshabha” alongside Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth Meka, and Ragini Dwivedi.

