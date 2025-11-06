"Money is very important... ": Soha Ali Khan advocates financial independence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Actor Soha Ali Khan shared that her definition of success extends beyond fame, highlighting that she has always prioritised financial independence.

Acknowledging her privileges, Soha, daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, told ANI, "I have never chased success. I'm assuming success equals to fame and fortune. And that has never, you know, it's privileged to say, but it's never been a driving force."

"Also because I have the security of a certain amount of money, certain amount of family security. So I'm able to say that. And I understand that that comes from privilege. But also having seen fame and fortune very closely in the people that I love around me, I've understood that it's very fleeting. It comes and goes. And it should not define your sense of self. Money is very, very... Important," she added.

Soha shared that being able to earn her own money and use it to buy the things she wants gives her a genuine sense of joy.

She also said real happiness comes from spending quality time with "people I am very close to"

"We all should be able to earn a certain amount of money to be able to afford certain things that make us happy. And that can range from here to there, but a certain basic standard of living for me, the things that are important I want to earn enough of my own money to be able to spend. I want to be able to buy the things that I like and enjoy without having to justify that to anyone. Sure. And that can only come and have my own bank account. And I don't share that with anybody and I put my own money into it," she mentioned.

"I take my own money out of it. And I want that to always continue. But that's the driving force. And then beyond that, it's the happiness that I get from this one very short life and the people that I'm very close to. And for me, really the happiness and the success comes from being able to spend enough quality time with them," Soha highlighted.

Meanwhile, Soha is currently busy hosting her podcast titled 'All About Her', which features conversations with renowned dignitaries on topics such as mental health, fitness, postpartum recovery, and other issues related to women's lives.

