Mouni steals a kiss with 'serial kisser' Emraan Hashmi in 'Showtime'

Mumbai, March 4 Actress Mouni Roy, who plays Yasmin Ali in the upcoming web series 'Showtime', has sealed a steamy kiss with Bollywood's 'serial kisser' Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan (44) has gained fame for his on-screen kissing scenes in movies like 'Murder', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Aksar', and 'Jannat', among many others.

And now in the show 'Showtime', Emraan, who plays Raghu Khanna, can be seen kissing Mouni aka Yasmin.

A new clip shows Yasmin saying, "You guys are only concerned about numbers. No one cares about entertainment."

She then asks Raghu, "What happened to Agent Haseena? The world needs to know that I am doing something like 'Kill Bill'. Yasmin Ali in and as Agent Haseena."

Raghu says, "Trust me, you are irreplaceable. We will announce it soon. Now give me that kiss."

Their kiss then sets the screen on fire.

Set to showcase the producer-actress dynamics and all that lies in-between, the two share some great chemistry on screen.

Mouni also took to her Instagram and shared a solo poster of herself, wherein it is written: "Connections get you good roles. Not talent - Yasmin Ali."

The picture also has a tagline: "The leading lady in Agent Haseena... and in ace producer Raghu Khanna's life."

The post is captioned as: "Connections and talent, she has it all to power through the world of showbiz."

Talking about slipping into the role of a glam heroine, Mouni said: "I truly believe that work begets work. The kind of work that you've done will get you the next few offers and you can choose the best possible one from that.

"There is always more dimensions to a person and talent has no bounds. So just because somebody can dance that doesn’t mean that they can't act or when somebody looks glamorous, it's only because of styling or hair and make-up."

"It requires a lot of hard work and more than that, the director's vision to cast someone in different parts which many times does not happen in this industry, and in turn, people end up typecasting you," she added.

The show, which also stars Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

