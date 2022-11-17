Ms Neelam Kothari Soni, Mr Rohit Khandelwal & Mrs Ankita Saroha crowned the Winners of the MIIQ 2022

Married women with high aspirations and a desire to contribute to the international community came as ambassadors of goodwill and participated in the biggest beauty pageant in India, Mrs India International Queen 2022 to showcase their talent and live their dreams. The participants belong to India and various other nations, Australia, United States of America, South Africa and United Kingdom. Mrs Pallavi Zadkar Tandon from Mumbai is the winner Mrs India International Queen 2022 and Mrs Parul Sharma from Australia is the winner of Classic Mrs International Queen 2022 where each winner received Rs 1 lakh in prize money. This year the grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2022 was held in New Delhi at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel. Famous Bollywood Star, Ms. Neelam Kothari Soni along with Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016 and Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen crowned the winners of Mrs India International Queen 2022 on 7th Nov 2022 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi.



Mrs Madhura Somashekar from the United States of America won Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs 50000 in prize money, while Mrs Manasa Dhanalakshmi from Hyderabad won Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs 25000 in prize money. Whereas Dr. Snehal Deshpande from Mumbai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs. 50000 in prize money and Mrs Aditi Taneja from Gurugram won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs.25000 in prize money. The winner received not only prize money, but also extensive national and international media coverage.

Owing to its theme “Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You” a series of other subtitle categories were also Mrs India Fabulous 2022 won by Mrs. Manjari Vidulkar, Mrs India Fashion Icon 2022 won by Dr. Monica Saini, Mrs India Graceful 2022 won by Mrs. Manasa Dhanalakshmi, Mrs India Inspiring 2022 won by Mrs. Geetha Rajakumar, Mrs India Beautiful Smile 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Mrs India Popularity Queen 2022 & Mrs India Vivacious 2022 won by Dr. Biraj Thakker, Mrs India Diligent 2022 won by Mrs. Deepti Kalra, Mrs India Adorable 2022 won by Mrs. Amruta Damey Bhuse, Mrs India Courageous 2022 won by Mrs. Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay, Mrs India Charismatic 2022 won by Mrs. Malarvizhi Maheshwaran, Mrs India Gorgeous 2022 won by Mrs. Deblina Sarkar, Mrs India Brilliant 2022 won by Mrs. Aditi Taneja, Mrs India Best Rampwalk 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Kumar, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador 2022 won by Dr. Snehal Deshpande, Mrs India Tenacious 2022 won by Mrs. Vandana Dua, Mrs India Congeniality 2022 won by Mrs. Mamta Mohan Singh, Mrs India Perfectionist 2022 won by Mrs. Parul Sharma, Mrs India Sparkling 2022 won by Mrs. Alta Sharma, Mrs India Charming 2022 won by Mrs. Rekha Chauhan, Mrs India Glamorous 2022 won by Mrs. Saroja Naidu, Mrs India Spectacular 2022 won by Mrs. Leena Agarwal, Mrs India Alluring 2022 won by Mrs. Swathi Lingaraj, Mrs India Exquisite 2022 won by Mrs. Priyanka Jain, Mrs India Renaissance 2022 won by Mrs. Pragati Saxena, Mrs India Ravishing 2022 won by Mrs. Sukriti Dhingra, Mrs India Photogenic 2022 won by Mrs. Teena Chandola, Mrs India Talented 2022 won by Mrs. Madhura Somashekar, Mrs India Elegant 2022 won by Mrs. Geena Sandhu, Mrs India Intelligent 2022 won by Dr. Neelu Khurana and Mrs India Sensational 2022 won by Mrs. Kalpana Dua.

Mr. Shie Lobo was the official Fashion Director and choreographer for MIIQ 2022 and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Portraits by Vedant was the Official Photographer and Videographer for Mrs India International Queen 2022. The makeup at the event was sponsored by Rajshree Makeup Studio & Academy. Sensei Ashok Darda took the self-defense training session, Mr. Vipin Gaur from VG Studios was associated as Celebrity Fashion Photographer, also Dr. Zahida Johal, director of ZSmile London sponsored the event along with Kanshi Tv and Kismat Tv from United Kingdom, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr. Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Noida, Delhi.



Mrs India International Queen 2022 (MIIQ) has been a very successful journey for countless married women in establishing their own identities and spreading a message of hope, strength, self-belief and self-love in the society.



The beauty pageant, whose goal is to give women a platform where they can showcase their talent, was founded and directed by Mrs Ankita Saroha. Sharing her views on MIIQ, Mrs Ankita Saroha said, “I gained a great deal of respect, love, and recognition in society with my pageant journey and I want to provide that amazing experience to every other women as well. Observing the participants so fired up and prepared to take on the world is always heartwarming.”



The success of the beauty pageant was largely due to the enormous participation from both the live audience and the online audience. All married women compete in this pageant so that they can still pursue their goals and demonstrate their talents after getting married.



Mrs India International Queen is a platform to encourage women empowerment and promote cultural heritage. In order to advance society and set an example for the rest of the world, Mrs India International Queen was founded. Married women from all over the world can meet there and exchange cultural knowledge thereby inspiring each other.

