Mukesh Chhabra Praises Vedang Raina, and Says He Will Be the Next Big Star

Actor Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, left everyone charmed with his on-screen avatar. Even beyond the limelight, Vedang has left the audience quite impressed. Emerging as Bollywood's new blue-eyed boy, Vedang has bagged some great projects and brand endorsements and is a preferred choice to walk the ramp. And it seems not just the common people, but the industry too is very impressed with Vedang Raina.

On Monday, actress Alia Bhatt was praising the actor for his amazing singing skills. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has also lauded Vedang. In a recent podcast, Mukesh said Vedang can be the next superstar. He said, "The next male actor who I think is going to make it very big is Vedang Raina. He will do well. Some energy is working for him." On the work front, Vedang Raina will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra. The two will be seen playing siblings in the film.