"My god, excellent": Rajinikanth praises Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Superstar Rajinikanth is all praise for Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Madharaasi', sending a heartfelt appreciation to the actor.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Madharaasi' features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth.

Nearly a week after its release, Sivakarthikeyan received a heartwarming message from Rajinikanth. Taking to his social media handles, the actor shared his delight and expressed love and admiration for the superstar.

Referring to Rajinikanth as his "idol" and "Thalaivar", Sivakarthikeyan quoted Rajinikanth telling him, "My god, excellent! Enna performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu. Action hero aagiteenga. God bless, God bless."

"Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa," he concluded.

'Madharaasi' opened in theatres on September 5, marking the first collaboration between AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan.

The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music score is from Anirudh Ravichander.

He debuted with the famous Why This Kolaveri Di, and went on to compose music for blockbuster films like Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, and Indian 2, just to name a few, amongst his notable work in a couple of years.

The film's trailer was unveiled in August, promising an action-packed drama. It opened to offer a glimpse into the illegal smuggling of local firearms into the city, prompting a police chase.

Sivakarthikeyan quickly takes centrestage as a man with a medical condition, seeking to protect his girlfriend.

Sivakarthikeyan was previously seen in Rajkumar Periasamy's 'Amaran'.

A biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan, the film hit the theatres on October 31. 2025.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions, the film brought together the talents of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy.

