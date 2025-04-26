"My mom is wonderful": Olivia Rodrigo on why she considers Jennifer Rodrigo as role model

Washington [US], April 26 : Singer Olivia Rodrigo shared why she considers her mother, Jennifer Rodrigo, as her role model.

"My mom is wonderful, and I know everyone says that, but I love her, and she always emboldens me to stand up for what I believe in and follow my heart," said Olivia at Planned Parenthood's Spring into Action Gala event held at Cipriani South Street in New York City, according to People.

She also revealed how Lily Allen, who presented her with the award at the gala and previously joined her during her May 2024 Guts World Tour stop at London's O2 Arena, inspires her.

"Lily's actually here tonight, and I love her so much," added Olivia. "She is such an inspiration to me both personally and musically," as per the outlet.

She shared, "I think she's just always been pushing the boundaries and saying whatever the f she wants to say in a way that I find so empowering. I'm inspired by her."

After Allen presented her with the Catalyst of Change Award, Olivia noted that the "greatest privilege" that has come from her music career has been the "connection I've made with women through my music," according to People.

During her speech, she said that while performing at her concerts, she is touched by the crowds "filled with young girls."

"The bond that I feel with them is profound," said Olivia. "To be in a space where we can all feel safe to be wild, emotional and carefree is incredibly powerful."

She also shared that she finds herself often wondering, "what happens to those girls when they leave those venues? Or their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to?"

"We live in a world that politicises our bodies and uses harmful ideologies to deny us safety and healthcare," said Olivia. "And it breaks my heart to think that because of oppressive laws and outdated policies, some of those girls might not get to follow their dreams the way I've been able to follow mine."

Throughout her career, Olivia has been a staunch advocate for women's and girls' rights, according to People.

Rodrigo played No Doubt's "Just a Girl" in 2022 while touring her debut album, Sour, before joining the band at Coachella in 2024 for "Bathwater." In an interview two years ago, she praised the band's vocalist, Gwen Stefani.

Rodrigo's next performance in the U.S. is on June 7 when she headlines the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, with a string of additional tour and festival gigs throughout the summer and beyond, according to People.

