Nadia Hallgren, Matthew Carnahan, Ben Crump team up for legal series on latter's life

Emmy nominee Nadia Hallgren, actor Matthew Carnahan and renowned American attorney Ben Crump are developing a legal series 'Stokes', based on the latter's life and work as a civil rights attorney.

According to Deadline, the series will also follow Crump, who is fondly called 'Black America's Attorney General' and his team as they travel the country fighting to change the problems within the justice system.

Hallgren has developed the script with Carnahan who is also the creator and showrunner of 'Stokes'.

Crump and Carnahan's producing partner, Joel Ehninger, will also executively produce.

As per Deadline, Carnahan alongside Kenya Barris and Roger Ross Williams, serve as executive producers on Hallgren's documentary about Crump that will be released on Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

