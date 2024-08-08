Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Are Engaged: Nagarjuna Shares Heartwarming Post (See Pics)

South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala have confirmed their rumored relationship by getting engaged on Thursday. The newly engaged couple shared exclusive photos of their marriage on social media. Nagarjuna Akkineni took X and posted photos of her new daughter-in-law with cute caption.

Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐 God bless!"❤️ 8.8.8, A beginning of infinite love❤️"

How Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Met ?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala reportedly met through mutual connections in the film industry, particularly after Chaitanya's separation from his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in 2021. Their relationship began to gain public attention when they were spotted together during various outings, including a wine-tasting session in London earlier this year and a safari trip in April, which led to speculation about their romance.