Natasha Suri briefs about her character in upcoming movie 'Tipppsy'

Mumbai, July 7 Former Femina Miss India World Natasha Suri is all set to appear in Deepak Tijori's 'Tipppsy'.

She talks about her role in the movie which also features Kainaat Arora, Soniya Birje, Alankrita Sahai, and Nazia Hussain in lead roles.

Natasha says: "It's a complete entertainer and I loved playing Tanya in it. With laughter and madness, it also explores the emotional aspects of female friendships."

Natasha debuted as an actor in 2016 with Malayalam film 'King Liar'. She was last seen in 'Dangerous' starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The actress says she liked the script and thus took no time in accepting the opportunity.

"I loved the script and it took me no time to grab the opportunity to be cast in it. The audiences will enjoy the film and its young and fun content. I hope to see it do well on screen and leave an impact," she adds.

Directed by Deepak Tijori, this movie revolves around five girls on a bachelorette trip to Goa. It is all set to release in September.

