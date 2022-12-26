Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls on Amit Shah
By IANS | Published: December 26, 2022 11:06 PM 2022-12-26T23:06:04+5:30 2022-12-26T23:25:07+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 26 Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday. ...
New Delhi, Dec 26 Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.
Home Ministry officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.
In recent days, Siddiqui has also met ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his role in Anurag Kashyap`s crime-drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur', among others
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app