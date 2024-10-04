Neelam Kothari: ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ has opened up so many doors for me

Mumbai, Oct 4 Actress and jewelry designer Neelam Kothari has credited the series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ for opening many doors for her. She said her jewelry business has picked up, and her interior design work has grown too.

“Fabulous Lives has changed my life completely. It’s opened up so many doors for me. My jewelry business has picked up, and my interior design work has grown. I also did a small cameo in Made in Heaven. It’s really been a game-changer,” Neelam said.

She added: “People who used to watch my films are now seeing me on-screen again, and even their kids have become my fans. It’s all thanks to Karan Johar—this is his brainchild. I’m grateful he gave me that little push to be a part of it.”

Neelam is now gearing up for the third season of the reality show. Talking about what one can expect, she said: “I think season 3 is going to be a different season. It's full of surprises. It's action-packed, dhamaka; it's got a lot of soul, tears, and laughter; it's got everything.”

Neelam is once again joining her friends Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor, along with the fresh faces of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Chawla, to offer a glimpse into their fabulous lives.

Neelam shared how wonderful it was to work alongside her longtime friends and the new additions to the cast.

“My comfort level with Bhavna, Seema, and Maheep is another level, and it was great having new cast members on the show. It’s made the experience a little different, and I think the audience is going to love seeing that change.”

Neelam highlighted the real, unscripted nature of the show.

“I think the reason why people identify with it is because it’s a group of friends. One person might relate to Seema or Maheep, Bhavna, or me. Because it's non-scripted and all real, each one’s personality stands out in its own way. I think that’s why the show has done so well – it’s our authenticity that resonates with the audience.”

