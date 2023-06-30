Neha Dhupia dons rainbow colours to conclude Pride Month in special way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : As Pride Month 2023 concluded, actor Neha Dhupia paid a special tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community in a fashionable way.

Neha curated a special photoshoot, featuring captivating images that showcased her donning outfits designed to celebrate love and unity.

Amongst the looks she donned, one of the standout ensembles was a heart jacket by Mayyur Girrotra, from his collection showcased at the New York Pride Month celebrations earlier this June. In addition to the heart jacket, Neha donned two remarkable outfits from Bobo Calcutta, the first being a simple tee adorned with a vibrant rainbow, and the second outfit showcased a stunning rainbow saree, which embodied the colors of the Pride flag.

Take a look

Speaking about it, Neha said, "I wanted to do a little something to celebrate love and pride. While this is not my lived experience, I have and always will support love above everything else. It truly should be love, rainbows and hearts everywhere. Love is a lifetime feeling and should continue being celebrated regardless of any time of the year and as Pride month comes to an end, I do hope everyone finds it in themselves to know that love is above all."

Pride Month honours all individuals who took part in the Stonewall Riots, a string of gay liberation demonstrations that took place in 1969. On June 28, 1969, police stormed the well-known bar The Stonewall Inn in New York City.The Stonewall riots lasted for days and started a protracted battle for the rights of the LGTBQ community.

