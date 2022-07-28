New complaint filed against Ranveer Singh on his controversial nude photoshoot

A complaint has been filed against Ranveer’s bold photoshoot because it is against the 'dignity of women and small children'.The complainant, Advocate Ashish Rai has stated that the Women’s commission should take action under the suo-moto cognizance and that Ranveer should delete the controversial pictures from his social media account, reports Zoom.

Previously, an FIR was filed against the actor at the Chembur police station under under IPC section 292 (obscenity, sale or exhibiting publicly material for sale), section 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons), and section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of women). Ranveer Singh shared his nude pictures a few days on social media, which have gone viral on social media. While many have appreciated his bold photoshoot and appreciated his look, there are others who are not so pleased with the pictures. Two FIRs has been registered again Simba actor for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments. Several Bollywood celebs have come out in Ranveer’s support. His BFF Arjun Kapoor stated if Ranveer is comfortable with his body, people shouldn’t enforce their opinions on him.

