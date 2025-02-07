New show 'Gram Chikitsalay ' in making

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Prime Video's new series 'Gram Chikitsalay' is currently in the making.

The streaming giant on Friday announced the commencement of filming of its series, which featurues Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles.

Gram Chikitsalay is touted to be a "delightful blend of humor and emotions." The series "follows the journey of a doctor from the city as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health center. The series serves up a witty cocktail of playful journey of self-discovery, unexpected friendships, and the awkward hilarity that comes with figuring out how to fit into a place that plays by its own rules."

Akansha, who essays a pivotal role in the series, took to Instagram and shared some BTS images from the set.

"Can't wait to welcome you to the Gram Fam #GramChikitsalayaonPrime, Now Filming," she captioned the post.

As soon as she dropped the images, her fans and loved ones chimed in the comment section and wished her luck.

"Yay," actor Vaani Kapoor wrote.

Her co-star Amol Parashar dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

More details regarding the show have not been disclosed yet.

