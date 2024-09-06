Nicole Kidman jokes how her daughters create chaos in her closet

Washington [US], September 6 : Nicole Kidman recently opened up about the playful and chaotic fashion habits of her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

You know who's always raiding her closet? Her kids! In a recent chat with E! News, the 57-year-old actress dished about how daughters Sunday and Faith - her little ones with husband Keith Urban - love to dig through her clothes, leaving a trail of chaos in their wake.

"They go into my closet and it looks like a bomb's hit it," Kidman revealed, adding, "They go crazy in there."

Despite the mess, Kidman finds the situation endearing, noting that even a simple T-shirt can cause a whirlwind of clutter.

Kidman, who also has a daughter, Bella, 31, and a son, Connor, 29, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, has a deep bond with her daughters over their shared interest in fashion.

This connection was on full display when she and Sunday attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris this June, according to E! News.

The mother-daughter duo dazzled in matching black ensembles, with Kidman wearing a short-sleeved mock-neck dress and Sunday donning a long-sleeved version with tights, according to E! News.

Their fashion collaboration continued at Omega's Her Time event in July, where they again appeared in complementary outfits.

Kidman opted for a white short-sleeve top with an A-line skirt, while Sunday showcased a chic grey vest paired with high-waisted pants, according to E! News.

Kidman also recounted how her daughter's fashion ambitions have been a long time coming.

In an interview, according to E! News, she shared, "She's about to turn 16," adding, "That's what I told her, when she was 16, she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like, no, no more."

