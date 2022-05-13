Nikamma Teaser: Abhimanyu Dassani's unveils his never seen before action avatar

Veteran actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani has announced his new project where he will be seen in an action-packed avatar. He shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle.. The film, being directed by Heropanti director Sabbir Khan, stars Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role.Shilpa Shetty, Shirley Setia, Sunil Grover, Deepraj Rana, Naren Kumar also star. Sanamjit Singh Talwar has penned the script. Shirley, a New Zealand singer, is making her film debut with Nikamma.

In March, when the film was announced, Shetty had said that it was “great to be back” in the theatres after a “hiatus of 15 years” with Hungama 2 last year. Before that her last big screen release had been Apne in 2007.“It’s the first film I said yes to after my sabbatical, and I was convinced by Sabbir’s grasp on the craft and the unusual and exciting part he had to offer. Avni has been one of my most challenging roles yet, but also a part I enjoyed playing to the hilt. Can’t wait for people to enjoy Nikamma in the theatres,” she said.Nikamma is slated to be released mon June 17.

