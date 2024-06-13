Nikki Tamboli amps up the hotness quotient in backless top, skirt; says 'making heads turn'

Mumbai, June 13 'Bigg Boss 14' fame actress Nikki Tamboli has set the internet on fire with her sultry pictures in a black backless top and matching skirt, with fans calling her a "sexy lady."

Nikki, who also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', took to Instagram, where she has 5.3 million followers, and shared a series of hot pictures from her photoshoot.

In the photos, she is seen wearing a long-sleeved black backless top paired with a matching wrap-around skirt, which is open on both sides.

The actress, who appeared in an item song in the movie 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', opted for dewy makeup and left her long tresses open, styled in soft waves.

Nikki captioned the post: "Making heads turn."

The pictures have taken the internet by storm, with fans showering Nikki with love.

One user commented, "Killin' it," while another wrote, "Hotness overloaded."

A fan simply said, "So fireeee."

Nikki has been featured in music videos like 'Birthday Pawri', 'Kalla Reh Jayenga', 'Roko Roko', 'Ek Haseena Ne', and 'Behri Duniya'. She has also made special appearances on shows like 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and 'Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor