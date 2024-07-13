Nita, Mukesh Ambani seek blessings from Jagadguru Rambhadracharya at Anant-Radhika's Aashirwad ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani sought blessings from Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the founder head of Tulsi Peeth, as they welcomed him to Anant and Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on July 12.

Today, the Ambani family has organised a grand 'Shubh Aashirwad' for the couple at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

In the video, Nita and Mukesh Ambani can be seen seeking blessings from Jagadguru Rambhadracharya.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1812178460959187280

The assembly of various dharmagurus highlights the young Ambani couple's desire to begin their married life with blessings and wisdom from various spiritual leaders of the Vedic tradition, showing the deep reverence they hold for Indian rituals, customs, and traditions.

Prominent seers including Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, and Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.

Gaurang Das Prabhu, Divisional Director of ISKCON and monk Gaur Gopal Das, Radhanath Swami, member, Governing Body, ISKCON; Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza, Gautambhai Oza, Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj, Vijuben Rajani, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha, Shri Balak Yogeshwardas Ji Maharaj, Badrinath Dham, Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati, Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram; Jain Muni Shree Namramuni Maharaj, founder-Prasadham; Dhirendra Shastri from Bageshwar Dham also arrived to bless the couple.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, Vatsalya Gram also graced the ceremony. Swami Rambhadracharya, Swami Kailashanand, Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara, Avdeshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara, Shri Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust, and Shri Vishal Rakesh ji Goswami, Head Priest, Shrinathji Temple also arrived to bless the beautiful couple.

The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a true fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.

The high-profile Ashirwad ceremony also saw the presence of celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, among others.

