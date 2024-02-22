No Filter Neha Season 6: Shahid Kapoor reveals why he didn't want Ishaan on 'Udta Punjab' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : The first episode of actor Neha Dhupia's popular talk show 'No Filter Neha Season 6' is finally out.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared the promo that she captioned, "May truth bombs be told! It's finally here ... #nofilternehaseason6 and this time on video ... watch my gold ol' friend @shahidkapoor at his sassiest best! Only on #nofilterneha."

In the show, Shahid opened up about his decision not to have Ishaan Khatter (his brother) on the sets of his 2016 release film 'Udta Punjab'.

He said, "I was, playing a cocaine addict. I don't even know what it is like to have a drink. So l was like, this is the most challenging film that I'm doing and I don't know if I'll get this character right. And I don't want the baggage of having my brother because when your younger brother is an AD, you know your one eye is there. Now you're like always theek hai kya, khana."

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Udta Punjab' also stars Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie revolves around drug abuse by the youth in the state of Punjab.

Sharing more details, Neha in a statement earlier said, "I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of 'No Filter Neha' in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry."

Actors Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Rashmika Mandanna are also expected to appear in the show.

Neha is also all set to make her OTT debut with a quirky comedy show that explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Expressing her excitement, Neha shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It's a fun concept and I can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it"The show focuses on family-centric humour.

The actor will also be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'. The international project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

On making her international debut, Neha said, "Embarking on the journey of 'Blue 52' has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It's a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I'm glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first".

