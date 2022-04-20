No marriage soon for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul - Reports



KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have always remained tight lipped about their relationship but the couple often display their liking for each other on social media. Yesterday speculations were rife that the two will soon tie the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony. The reports emerged close on the heels of KL Rahul’s 30th birthday on April 18. Athiya had shared some intimate and romantic pictures with her beau on her social media page to commemorate the day, to which the birthday boy had responded with ‘Love You’. The post sparked off rumours about them getting married towards the end of the year.

However, according to a E-Times report, there will be no wedding this year for the two due to their work commitments. “It’s not true! There’s no wedding happening this year. Athiya has two projects starting at different intervals in this year. One is for the web domain, the other is a theatrical movie. KL Rahul has the world cup coming up and his schedule is blocked with different tournaments before that. With their hands full, where do they have the time to have a wedding this year?” a source was quoted as saying to Bombay Tmes. Athiya has often accompanied KL Rahul for his tournaments, has also attended matches at different venues and he was seen by her family's side at the premiere of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap. Athiya has often accompanied KL Rahul for his tournaments, has also attended matches at different venues and he was seen by her family's side at the premiere of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap.