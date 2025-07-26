‘Not Associated in Any Capacity’: Ekta Kapoor Issues Statement After Ban on ALTT

Govt banned 23 OTT app including ALTT, ULLU for broadcasting the obscene content. Following this ban Balaji entertainment head Ekta Kapoor gave an clarification over association with ALLT. In statement she cleared that she and her mother Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from ALTT back in 2021.

Ekta Kapoor posted statement on her Instagram account, which reads, “Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organization and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon’ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025."

"Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts. Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant of all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance," concluded the statement. She captioned the post, “To whomsoever it may concern.” She concluded.

The government has ordered a ban on 25 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, for distributing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content. The banned apps, which officials identified as violating various laws, also include Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.