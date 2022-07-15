'Not married': Sushmita Sen reacts on her romance and cosy pics with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen has broken her silence after Lalit Modi announced that they are in a relationship. The actor said that she is in a happy place but not married and that should be enough clarification. On Thursday, Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise thanks to his tweets on Sushmita. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote as he posted several pictures with Sushmita - from their recent holiday along with some old ones.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, who died due to cancer in 2018. Lalit and Minal married in October 1991 and had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Besides them, Modi is reportedly also a stepfather to daughter Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with, Rohman Shawl ended their relationship last year. They began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which the actor said she had accidentally opened. They continue to be friends as Rohman shares a good bond with her family, including her daughters, Alisah Sen and Renee Sen.