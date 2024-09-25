NTR Jr receives standing ovation during 'RRR' special screening at Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : NTR Jr, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Devara: Part 1' received an overwhelming welcome at Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles.

NTR Jr attended the special screening of his hit film 'RRR'. As soon as he took the stage, the crowd erupted into applause and cheers, culminating in a standing ovation that perfectly reflected the warmth and admiration of his global fanbase.

Following the RRR screening, the festival will host the world premiere of highly anticipated thriller Devara: Part 1 on September 26 at the Egyptian Theatre in LA.

Talking about his film Devara, directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'.

In this film, NTR Jr takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

The two minutes and 39 seconds trailer, sets the stage with a gripping narrative of conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by NTR's character.

The trailer also hints at an intricate plan by Saif's character to subdue the man who has taught them to fear.

Adding emotional depth to the narrative, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR's son. While the son appears to differ from his father in temperament, he might find himself compelled to rise to significant challenges.

'Devara: Part 1' reunites NTR Jr with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

