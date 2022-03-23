Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X among top winners at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

The winners for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 have been announced, and it features some big names taking home the top honours. Singers Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X scored multiple wins at this year's ceremony.

Hosted by LL Cool J, this year's ceremony featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Maneskin, as per Variety.

LL Cool J opened the evening with a performance of some of his biggest hits including 'Don't Call It a Comeback', 'Mama Said Knock You Out', 'Rampage' and 'The Boomin System'.

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, who was recognised with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage for a performance of her new single, 'On My Way', along with the classic 'Get Right'.

Here's a look at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners:

Song of the Year: 'Levitating' - Dua Lipa

Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration: 'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Album of the Year: 30 - Adele

Alternative Song of the Year: 'Monsters' - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly

Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel: Maneskin

Alternative Album of the Year: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Rock Song of the Year: 'Waiting On A War' - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters

Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel: Mammoth WVH

Rock Album of the Year: Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters

Country Song of the Year: 'If I Didn't Love You' - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel: Lainey Wilson

Country Album of the Year: Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen

Dance Song of the Year: 'Do It To It' - ACRAZE featuring Cherish

Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta

Dance Album of the Year: Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'What You Know Bout Love' - Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel: Yung Bleu

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: The Off-Season - J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year: 'Leave The Door Open' - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan

Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel: Giveon

R&B Album of the Year: An Evening with Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: 'Pepas' - Farruko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year: KG0516 - Karol G

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'La Casita' - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Corta Venas - Eslabon Armado

Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel: Grupo Firme

iHeartRadio Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion

iHeartRadio Tour of the Year: Harry Styles

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award - Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks): 'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award - 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR: Lil Nas X

Producer of the Year: Finneas

Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi

Label of the Year: Republic Records

Best Lyrics: 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)' - Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song: 'good 4 u' (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello

Best Fan Army: #BTSARMY - BTS

Best Music Video: 'Butter' - BTS

Social Star Award: Bella Poarch

Favorite Tour Photographer: Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM

TikTok Bop of the Year: 'good 4 u' - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Comeback Album: 30 - Adele

TikTok Songwriter of the Year: Jax

The show, which aired on Tuesday night from Los Angeles, celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor