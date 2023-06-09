OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks menacing as Shiva

Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will be released in theatres on August 11, the makers announced Friday. Viacom18 Studios shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

The first Oh My God movie, which released in 2012, was directed by Umesh Shukla and featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar. Oh My God 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde. Akshay had shared his first look as Shiva in 2021 but the film was delayed likely due to Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing his poster featuring him as Shiva, he had written, “'Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye (If you can't do it, you can't do it, Shiva does it)’. Need your blessings and wishes for OMG 2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev.”