Parineeti Chopra shares pictures from her engagement ceremony, says, "felt surreal to be blessed"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 18 : Actor Parineeti Chopra posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with AAP Leader Raghav Chadha from her engagement ceremony. In the pictures, they can be seen sitting inside the gurdwara.

In other photos, the couple can be seen praying together.

Fans congratulated Parineeti and Raghav for their special day and said it was the best way to start a new journey.

"Waheguru waheguru waheguru Ji..divine blessings. One of the beautiful ways to start new journey @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 SUPER HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH," commented the fans.

Few others called them a perfect couple. "Perfect couple..congratulations"

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi on May 13 in the presence of close family and friends. Raghav and Parineeti are often spotted together at airports or enjoying dinner dates. They were first seen together at a Mumbai restaurant and later at the airport. They were also sighted earlier this month watching the Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Parineeti and Raghav were also sighted at the Delhi airport recently. She looked stunning in a red kurta-pyjama ensemble.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps till the time they formally exchanged the rings.

