Paris Olympics 2024: Mansukh Mandaviya, Ayushmann Khurrana launch campaign to cheer for Team India

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya and actor Ayushmann Khurrana have urged people of the country to cheer for Team India.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a series of videos and pictures with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In one of the videos, he and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya can be seen making the appeal to cheer for Team India.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Paris me hamare khiladi Olypmics ke liye tayaar hain"

"Hamare Bhartiya khiladi bahut hi karmath hain or asha karte hain is baar bhi Olypmics me wo acha perform karenge. Chaliye unka hausla badhaye," added Ayushmann.

In another video, Ayushmann was seen being presented with a commemorative Indian team T-shirt by Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the start of this campaign.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor captioned the video, "Olympics is the greatest sporting event of the world & those who compete in it are nothing short of Titans at their disciplines. We have 117 such brilliant athletes who are ready to fly our flag high at this year's #Paris2024 Olympics! Let's cheer for them to make Bharat proud. Let's cheer for them to show the world our grit, determination & passion for the games."

He also expressed his gratitude to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and said that he was honoured to meet him and start the campaign to cheer for Team India.

"Deeply honoured to have met Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports today to start a campaign to cheer for the Indian contingent. Jai Hind!," he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris was seen decorated with the five Olympic rings as the multi-sport extravaganza officially kickstarts from Friday with a glittering opening ceremony.

The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will kickstart at 11:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed and telecast in India as well.

As per Olympics.com, in a first, the opening ceremony will not be conducted inside a stadium. The traditional Parade of Nations will be taking place along the river Seine, flowing through the heart of Paris.

Over 10,000 Olympic athletes will be cruising through the Seine and passing through some of Paris' most iconic landmarks, like Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, Pont Neuf and more on around 100 boats.

This floating parade will depart from Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and will meet its conclusion at the Trocadero, where the last remaining Olympic-related protocols and shows will be performed.

The ceremony is expected to last more than three hours.

French theatre director and actor Thomas Jolly is overseeing the ceremonies for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in the capacity of an artistic director.

India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and multi-time Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal will be leading the Indian contingent as flag-bearers, holding the tricolour in their hands.

India will be aiming to outdo their best tally of seven medals from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which also included a landmark first-ever athletics gold secured by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. A total of 112 athletes will be representing the tricolour in 69 events across 16 sports. There will be five reserve athletes too.

During the opening ceremony, the Indian men will be dressed in traditional kurta bundi sets, while female athletes will be wearing matching sarees, reflecting the Indian flag. The outfits feature ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor