Pashmina Roshan makes her Bollywood debut with the sequel of Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the second installment of Shahid Kapoor's debut film 'Ishq Vishk' franchise. The young and talented actress took to her Instagram handle, to share the big news.Sharing a video snippet, she wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on”.

Excited about her new journey, Pashmina posted the announcement video on Instagram. The video opens with a poster from the 2003 film original film with the words ‘In 2003 true love was found’, followed by a poster saying in ‘In 2023 get ready to reboot’. It also has the cast sharing some candid moments together.Jibraan, who has been an assistant director on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, seemed emotional at his break as a lead star. Sharing the video, he posted on Instagram, “Dreams do Come true …❤️🤍.” Readers may not know that Jibraan is the son of Feroz Khan, the actor who played Arjun in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

