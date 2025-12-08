Paul Dano joins Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller's psychological thriller 'Bunker'

Washington DC [US], December 8 : Actor Paul Dano is set to star in the film 'Bunker', a psychological thriller from Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller, reported Variety.

Dano, known for his performances in 'There Will Be Blood,' 'The Batman' and 'The Fabelmans,' has joined the star-studded ensemble of 'Bunker,' led by Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, alongside Stephen Graham and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The actor, who received immense love from his Hollywood peers since Quentin Tarantino called him "the worst actor in SAG", recently presented 'The Wizard of the Kremlin' in which he starred as spin doctor Vadim Baranov, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, currently in its second week of filming, 'Bunker' marks Zeller's anticipated follow-up to 'The Son', which competed at Venice and earned Hugh Jackman a best actor nomination at the Golden Globes and 'The Father', which won best actor for Anthony Hopkins.

According to the outlet, Bunker explores the unravelling of a family as a mysterious construction project, a bunker commissioned by a powerful tech mogul, begins to infiltrate their lives. The movie is already positioned as one of 2026's standout projects.

Zeller, a celebrated playwright-turned-filmmaker, has guided actors to deliver career-high performances in his first two movies, from Hopkins in 'The Father' to Jackman in 'The Son.'

'Bunker,' which Zeller also penned, also promised to showcase his signature blend of emotional rigour and haunting atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Dano to the cast," said Zeller.

"From 'Little Miss Sunshine' to 'There Will Be Blood,' Paul has consistently impressed me as an actor. He possesses an extraordinary singularity, something genuinely unique and in that sense, he is truly irreplaceable," added Zeller.

'Bunker' is being shot between Madrid and London.

