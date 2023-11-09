Payal Ghosh proposes Mohammed Shami for marriage

Amid his success at the 2023 World Cup, Mohammed Shami has received a marriage offer from Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh.Payal Ghosh, taking to her social media account, put in a proposal for the Indian pacer and wrote, "Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you." Mohammed Shami, the Indian pacer was previously married to Hasin Jahan and also shares a daughter with her who was born in 2015. Things soon turned ugly between the two after Hasin Jahan filed a case against the Indian player, accusing him of infidelity, match-fixing, and domestic violence.

For the unversed, Payal Ghosh is a 31-year-old actress who has been working in the film industry for a while now. She made her acting debut with the period film Sharpe’s Peril before working in Prayanam (Telugu). The film, which released in 2009, starred Manchu Manoj in the lead. She then signed the Telugu film Oosaravelli and starred opposite Jr NTR. She had also worked in Mr Rascal (Telugu) before turning towards Bollywood. She has also appeared in the hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Payal Ghosh way back in 2020 had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She said that she has worked in movies down South but never faced any inappropriate behaviour from anyone but it was different in Bollywood. She had alleged that Anurag Kashyap tried to force himself on her when she visited him in his Mumbai apartment. It also led to a legal case.