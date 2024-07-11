'People Are So Judgemental': Natasa Stankovic's New Video Grabs Users Attention Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya (Watch Video)

Indian star cricketer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's professional life is getting back on track, but problems in personal life is still on. Cricketer Hardik Pandya married to Brazilin model and actor Natasa Stankovic on 31st May 2020, and they have a boy Agastya who was born on July 30. After 4 years of marriage there are rumours that everything is not well in paradise, and they are not living together. These rumours became evident when Natasa removed her marriage photos from her profile and last name Pandya from Instagram ID. Amid of these rumours Natasa Stankovic has shared a special message in which she is seen indirectly blaming people who are being judgmental and pass comments without knowing the truth.

In the video Natasa said, 'How quick are we to judge? If we do something that cannot even be expected, then people do not delay at all in misunderstanding us. In such a situation, when some people do not even know what is going on and they also start trolling you, it feels bad... in such a situation, people do not have any sympathy. We start judging directly without thinking about what is right and what is wrong. Let's be less judgmental!' While talking she was seen holding cup of coffee.

Natasa Stankovic, a former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer, married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. Their second wedding in February 2023 incorporated both Hindu and Christian rituals. Recently, rumors of their divorce emerged when fans noticed Natasa had removed 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle. The speculation intensified when she was absent from IPL 2024 matches and amid rumors that the supposed divorce could be a strategy to shift attention from Hardik's captaincy criticism in Mumbai Indians. Natasa's lack of responses about Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory further fueled these divorce rumors.