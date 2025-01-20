‘People Have Lots of Questions,’ Bigg Boss 18 Finalist Avinash Mishra on His Equation With Eisha Singh and Their Relationship Status

Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18 finale with Vivian Dsena as first runner-up. The highlight of the show was the love connection between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh. Karan openly accepted his liking for Chum during the show, while Avinash Mishra and Eisha kept denying it. After the finale ended, Avinash has finally opened up about his bond with his best friend Eisha and if there is any love angle in it.

While talking to Ani Avinash stated that, 'there is no love angle here, people have a lot of questions and hopes about us becoming a couple, but trust me, we are really good friends. If anything happens in the future, I will definitely let you know," Avinash said. When asked about Karan Veer Mehra's win, Avinash said he was happy for him, even though he hoped to take the trophy home.

"I wanted to win, but it didn't happen. Karan winning is very well-deserved. I've appreciated him many times during the game for his efforts. The audience decides the winner, and their decision must be respected. Karan played really well and truly deserved it," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the finale, the eliminations began with Eisha Singh, followed by Chum Darang. Avinash Mishra was the next to exit and secure fourth place, leaving Dalal to bow out in third. Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor made appearances, with the latter two promoting their film Loveyapaa. This was also Aamir Khan's maiden appearance on the show.