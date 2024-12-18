"People who help you reach greater heights always hold special place in your life": Divya Dutta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Divya Dutta has come a long way in her life. Today, she is one of the most experienced and versatile actresses in the Indian film industry.

With her hard work and talent, she cemented her position as a star to always watch out for.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Divya looked back at her performances in some of her memorable films.

"Audience has loved me in several movies, especially Veer Zara and Delhi-6. I personally also loved my work in these projects. Bhaag Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Sharmajee Ki Beti are also my favourites. And of course, now 'Bandish Bandits'. It feels great when you get a great response from the audience," she shared.

Currently, she is basking in the success of the latest season of Prime Video's show 'Bandish Bandits'.

Opening up about the love she received for her stint in the show, Divya said, "I am extremely grateful. I had a great experience working with 'Bandish Bandits'. I even learnt western classical music. It was a different experience."

She also shared her experience working with young actress Shreya Chaudhry in the show.

"I had an amazing time with Shreya. Initially, she was a little conscious about talking to me but with time we developed a great bond. Also, it takes time to know each other," Divya said.

On building great relationships, she shared some words of wisdom as well.

"People who help you reach greater heights always hold a special place in your life. We should never forget those who help you in your beginnings and try to always do something for them in return," she emphasized.

