"Performing in India is always an electrifying experience," says Marshmello

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello recently delivered smashing performances across Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune over the Holi weekend, dishing out some of his biggest hits including 'Happier', 'Alone', 'Friends', 'Blocks', 'Wolves', 'Find Me' and 'Silence'. He shared his experience performing in India.

Delivering an unparalleled entertainment extravaganza, concert goers were treated to an unforgettable and electrifying experience, proving the enduring appeal of the 31-year-old artist. He thrilled Indian fans at Sunburn Holi Tour.

In a crescendo of pulsating rhythms and captivating melodies, music producer set the stage ablaze as he infused a local element to his set by playing out Bollywood classics like Amitabh Bachchan's 'Rang Barse' and Shahrukh Khan's 'BIBA'.

Taking Mumbai audiences by complete surprise, the global superstar invited actress Sunny Leone on stage who performed on 'Baby Doll' followed by rapper Badshah who sampled his latest trending track 'Daaku' from his third studio album 'Ek Tha Raja' whilst waiving the Indian flag, and while Armaan Malik closed the night by teasing his unreleased collaboration with Marshmello.

Reflecting on the tour, Marshmello stated, "Performing in India is always an electrifying experience, but this Holi tour was truly special. Feeling the energy of over 70,000 fans and seeing the joy on their faces was incredible. A big shout out to Sunny Leone, Badshah and Armaan Malik for joining me on stage in Mumbai and being absolutely terrific. Thank you Sunburn for another unforgettable visit. I'm already looking forward to coming back!"

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "This year's Sunburn Holi Tour with Marshmello was a monumental success, setting a new benchmark for live events in India. We are thrilled to have brought together such a massive crowd, celebrating with colors, music, and unity. Marshmello's magnetic performance and the overwhelming response from the audience underscore the universal language of music. We are grateful for the love and support and promise to keep elevating the live entertainment experience for our fans."

Marshmello gained huge popularity in India, especially with his collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Pritam Chakraborty on 'BIBA'.

