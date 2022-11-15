PM Modi condoles the tragic demise of legendary superstar Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter, to offer his condolence to late legendary actor Krishna's family after his demise. He tweeted, "Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar who won the hearts of people with his amazing acting skills and his noble and friendly personality. His death is a great loss to the world of cinema. My deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu and the family members. Om Shanthi."

Krishna passed away on Tuesday, November 15. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, actor Mahesh Babu and their family. In a statement, the family said, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen…guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family (sic)