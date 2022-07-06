Police complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui over non payment of Rs 31 lakh dues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who is all set to make her debut as a producer has landed in legal trouble. As per the latest reports, a police complaint has been filed against Aaliya over the non-payment of Rs. 31 lakh dues. The case has been filed by Manju Garhwal -creative and co-producer of Aaliya’s maiden production venture ‘Holy Cow’. She has accused Aaliya of not returning her Rs 31 lakh which Manju invested in the film.

On June 20, Manju Garhwal lodged a police complaint against Aaliya Siddiqui at the Amboli Police station after she refused to pay her money back. In her complaint, Garhwal alleged that she has been trying to communicate with the actor’s wife but she is not responding to her and thus she has filed a complaint against her. She also accused Nawazuddin’s wife of causing her mental agony and harassment. In an interview with ETimes, Manju opened up about filing a case against Manju and said, “Aaliya and I have been friends since 2005 and she wanted to be a producer for a really long time. When things finally shaped up, she told me to take charge of the creative side while she decided to manage the finances. I roped in actors and cast for the project, but the money paid to them through cheques soon started bouncing.”

“My father was selling off his home in Ujjain and Aaliya was aware of the deal. Since she needed finances, she convinced my father to give her the money from the property sale and she would return the same in a month’s time. However, that didn’t happen.” Manju further added. The report also stated that both the ladies had major fallout and following this, Aaliya decided to not give Manju credit as the creative and co-producer for 'Holy Cow'.Manju went on to reveal that she had a hard disk containing all data of the film ‘Holy Cow’ but she gave the disk to Aaliya for Rs 22 lakh. And, since then, she has been running after her to obtain her money of Rs 31 lakh. She also revealed that after the police complaint, Aaliya Siddiqui “initiated talks in the payment matter with her team but she has no idea when it will materialize.” Reportedly, Aaliya has submitted her medical report asking for some time to respond to the police complaint. Meanwhile, Aaliya’s production venture ‘Holy Cow’ stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in lead roles. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film will release in August this year.

