Pooja Bhatt reacts after NCB gives Aryan Khan clean chit in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been cleared of all charges in the drugs on cruise case for which he spent 26 days in judicial custody. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October 2021. As Aryan got a clean chit, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement.In the statement, the advocate thanked the Special Investigation Team for investigating the case in an ‘objective manner’.

After Aryan got a clean chit, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote on Twitter, “Sameer who? Er sorry, where? Ah! Probably very busy being a righteous, publicity shy officer elsewhere? So much of a mess to clean up after all. And who better than the least corrupt of them all to cure society of all evil & rot. Except this time, no selfies allowed. #truthprevails.”Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi talked to NDTV and shared how he and his clients including Shah Rukh Khan are relieved after the clean chit to Aryan. “I am very relieved and so must be my clients, including Shah Rukh Khan. Ultimately, truth has prevailed. The anxiety it caused to the accused and his parents…it was a harrowing experience for him and his family,” he said.

