Pooja Hegde all set to get married to a Mumbai based cricketer?

Pooja Hegde who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has been making headlines for her marriage plans. According to reports in a news portal, the actress is reportedly planning to get married to a cricketer based in Mumbai. Even though these reports are not confirmed, Pooja’s fans have a reason to get excited. This is not the first time when she has been linked with a cricketer.

Earlier, several other reports claimed that Pooja Hegde was in a relationship with a Karnataka-based cricketer. Moreover, it was Pooja, who earlier dismissed all such rumours about her link-ups with the Karnataka-based cricketer. On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.Before this, the actress starred in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.