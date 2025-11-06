Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away, family urges to respect privacy

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Details surrounding Anunay Sood's untimely demise remain unknown.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued on his official social media handle, with his family and friends urging respect for their privacy during the difficult time.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQsi2_XCIEH/

The development sparked grief among his followers and fellow influencers.

A user wrote, "Rest in Peace Bhai. Its hard to believe since I found out last night.. you will be missed deeply," while another added, "You were such a bright light and was grateful to be able to experience that even for a moment. Rest in peace sweet Anunay your impact and love for life in this world will always be remembered."

A follower commented, "You will me missed and your vlogs and your vision will be missed, i wish this was not true. I really can't believe it."

Awez Darbar wrote, "Rest in peace."

The news of Anunay's passing left his followers in immense shock, especially when he was recently active on social media. Anunay's last Instagram post was shared two days ago from Wynn Las Vegas. "Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??" he wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQnxWyaEQ2j/?img_index=1

One of the leading travel influencers in India, Anunay Sood, has received much recognition and praise across Instagram and YouTube. He was also featured by NetGeo India, CN Traveller India, and Lonely Planet India.

He also enjoyed a 1.4 million follower base on Instagram, followed by thousands of subscribers on YouTube.

