Prabhas opens up about his experience of working with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : At the pre-release event of 'Kalki 2898 AD' that took place in Mumbai, Prabhas shared his experiences of working with legendary actors Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

The event featured the film's stars, including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and soon-to-be mother Deepika Padukone.

While speaking at the event, Prabhas expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with such actors.

When host Rana Daggubati asked Prabhas about his experience working with these superstars, Prabhas responded by thanking the producers for the chance.

"First of all, I would like to thank Dutt Garu and Nagi Garu for giving me the opportunity to work with greatest legends it's like bigger than a dream and I don't know what to say like the first time when I met Amitabh sir and touched his feet he said don't do it, and if you'll do it then I will also do it."

Prabhas praised Amitabh Bachchan, recalling how his uncles emulated the actor's iconic hairstyle.

"We grew up watching you; my uncles had your hairstyle; he's the first actor in the country who reached every part of the country like South, North, we all know in Telugu in Tamil we saw that Amitabh Bachchan's hairstyle and he's tall, any tall people they call Amitabh Bachchan."

Prabhas also shared a childhood memory about Kamal Haasan. He remembered asking his mother for a costume like the one Haasan wore in the film "Sagar" and noted how Haasan's style influenced many.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black dress, while her co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan also donned black outfits. Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati, were also present at the event.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it.

Kamal Haasan is also a part of the film.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has become the most talked about production of 2024.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

