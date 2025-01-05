Preity gives a peek into her getaway with hubby Gene in Uruguay

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Preity Zinta is currently enjoying her holiday in Uruguay with husband Gene Goodenough and even shared some glimpses of what her luxurious vacation looks like.

Preity took to her Instagram, where she posted an array of pictures and videos. The first had the couple posing at the beach. A clip had Preity show the picturesque locales of Punta del Este, where the couple are vacationing.

She then shared some glimpses of flowers, some antiques in the hotel, and a video of the actress flaunting her hair and food. The last was a picture of the duo sitting in a restaurant while the actress took a selfie.

For the caption, the actress dropped some heart and evil eye emojis. She added Nick Jonas’ song “This is heaven” as the background score.

It was in 2016, when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia via surrogacy in 2021.

The actress on December 31 posted how she welcomed the new year with an unforgettable trip to Peru.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity posted a video montage showcasing her memorable moments with her husband and her close ones.

For the caption, the 49-year-old actress wrote, “As this year comes to an end I was thinking about how we bought in the new year in Peru, hiked the Inca trail & visited places I’d never been before. I also made a promise to myself that this will be an action packed year and it definitely was ! I got back on set & shot a film after so long ! Here is a sneak peek of the first five months of 2024 ! From Peru to Los Angeles to Mumbai to Punjab #goodbye2024 #ting.”

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial “Lahore 1947," where she will star alongside star Sunny Deol.

