Prince Narula expecting first child with wife Yuvika Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Television personality Prince Narula has excited fans and well-wishers alike with the joyful announcement of his wife Yuvika Chaudhary's pregnancy.

Prince took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share the news, accompanied by a heartfelt message and a symbolic photograph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)

In the Instagram post, Prince Narula posted a picture featuring a red toy car placed next to his own car, symbolizing the anticipation of their first child's arrival.

Narula captioned the post in Hindi, announcing, "baby aane wala hai jaldi" (baby is coming soon), while expressing gratitude to Yuvika for what he described as the "best gift" he could receive.

In his emotional message, Prince wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents."

He humorously added that Yuvika will now be his "second baby," with the first spot reserved for their child.

The announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulations from fans and friends in the entertainment industry.

Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, Anita Hassanandani, and Priyank Sharma also extended their best wishes to the couple, showering them with love and support.

Speculation surrounding Yuvika's pregnancy had been circulating earlier this year after Prince Narula hinted at the possibility during a guest appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast.

Responding to playful banter about their future child, Prince playfully responded, "Very soon," sparking anticipation among their fans.

Prince Narula is renowned for his appearances on popular reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss', 'Splitsvilla', and 'Roadies', where he has garnered a significant fan following.

Yuvika Chaudhary, on the other hand, gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

She also captured hearts during her participation and subsequent win on reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Nach Baliye 9' alongside her husband.

