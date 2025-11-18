Priyanka Chopra calls working with Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli in Varanasi 'a privilege'

Mumbai, Nov 18 As movie buffs await the release of "Varanasi", Global sensation Priyanka Chopra called working with Tollywood heartthrobs Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and acclaimed director SS Rajamouli 'a privilege'.

Sharing a string of photos with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prithviraj on her Instagram handle, PeeCee wrote, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege (sic)."

Priyanka further called promoting "Varanasi" with the amazing team "incredibly exhilarating".

She added, "Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating."

PeeCee further promised to live up to the expectations created after the initial glimpse of the drama.

"Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing.

Priyanka won a lot of hearts during the grand title and teaser reveal event in Hyderabad for "Varanasi".

She also gave her InstaFam a peek into what all went on behind the event.

PeeCee dropped a clip on Instagram in which she was seen practising her Telugu lines for the "Varanasi" event. She also showed how she worked on her speech to address the audience.

While getting ready for the event, Priyanka admitted to being nervous, saying, “it’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie".

We could also see PeeCee rehearsing her entry for the event, along with her lines with the 'RRR' maker, and also having a discussion with co-star Mahesh Babu.

Addressing the huge gathering, the 'Barfi' actress said, “I am so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor