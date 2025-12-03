Priyanka Chopra May Replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?

Deepika Paudkone's name was officially dropped from the sequel of 2024 Prabhas film Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD.' This came after her 8-hours shift demand post pregnancy. After Deepika's exit, question remained that who will be replacing Deepika? According to some reports their is buzz that Deepika's Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra is likely to replace her in the film.

Priyanka's global appeal and screen presence have fueled fan speculation about her joining the franchise alongside Prabhas. However, the production team has not yet confirmed her casting amid ongoing discussions. While reacting to this news, fans on reddit stated that, Priyanka will be a perfect replacement for Deepika Padukone. On other hand many of them wonder, how they will explain the replacement in the plot.

On September 18, production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account on Thursday to make the announcement. In their statement, the makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of commitment. This is to officially announce that deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.

Deepika was one of the lead stars of the first part, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. This isn't the first time Deepika has hit a roadblock with major projects. Back in May, there were reports that she had been replaced in Prabhas's Spirit, another big project directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shortly after, the makers confirmed that Animal actress Triptii Dimri had joined the cast. Now, Deepika is said to be teaming up with Allu Arjun for Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6. This will mark the actress's first project with Allu Arjun, while it will be her second with Atlee, as she previously worked with the director on 'Jawan,' which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.