Priyanka Chopra's Easter celebration was all about gorging on cupcakes with her beau Nick

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter Sunday with her husband Nick Jonas.

Sharing a glimpse of her celebrations, Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped a string of images.

The first two pictures were all about love as Priyanka posed for the camera along with Nick. Priyanka was dressed in a bright yellow outfit, while Nick opted for a loose printed T-shirt.

The other pictures showed how the couple celebrated Easter Sunday by relishing some mouth-watering cupcakes with Bunny ears and wine.

"Happy Easter from us," Priyanka captioned the post.

Nick, too, wished everyone a Happy Easter.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a sunkissed selfie with Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Easter everyone."

For the unversed, Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ after being crucified. This year people celebrated Easter on April 17.

