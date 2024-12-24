Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Blockbuster Witnesses Drop on Third Monday

Pushpa 2 movie released in theater in first week of December, since then movie is doing great on box-office breaking millions of records. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry, Allu's anti-hero swag won audience heart. While the film is all set to enter into the Rs 1,600-crore club, it saw a big drop in numbers on Monday, December 23.

Going by the early estimates on tracking website, Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 is performing supremely well in the Hindi belt, when compared to the Telugu version. On December 23, Pushpa earned Rs 9.75 crore nett in India, while it earned Rs 2.2 crore nett in Telugu.

The phenomenal success of Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the Indian box office, with its 19-day total now standing at an impressive ₹1,074.85 crore nett. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has shattered numerous records and is on track to complete a month in theaters with continued momentum.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Summoned to Appear Before Hyderabad Police Today in Sandhya Theatre Incident

Day-wise Breakup of Pushpa 2 Collections in India (nett):

Week 1: Rs. 725.8 crore

Week 2: Rs. 264.8 crore

Day 16: Rs. 14.3 crore

Day 17: Rs. 24.75 crore

Day 18: Rs. 32.95 crore

Day 19: Rs. 12.25 crore

Total: Rs.1,074.85 crore