Pushpa 2 Screening Mumbai: Toxic Substance Allegedly Sprayed at Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre; Several Fall Ill

A screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Bandra was disrupted on Thursday night after a toxic substance was reportedly sprayed inside the cinema hall. The incident caused several moviegoers to experience coughing, throat irritation, and difficulty breathing, leading to chaos among the audience.

A video circulating on social media shows panic-stricken viewers covering their faces with masks and handkerchiefs as the situation unfolded. Following complaints from the audience, the screening was halted for 15-20 minutes after the interval.

Mumbai Police arrived at the theatre shortly after being alerted and launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest that an unidentified individual may have sprayed the substance, causing discomfort and health issues among the crowd. The authorities are working to identify the suspect and determine the nature of the substance used.

Allu Arjun, the star of the movie is already grabbing eyeballs for his fierce role. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel moves forward as the saga of a common labourer turned smuggling kingpin, portrayed by National Award winner Allu Arjun. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, the love interest of Pushpa, and Fahadh Faasil returns as the brutal antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film promises gripping action and fierce conflicts between the two.Early box office reports suggest that 'Pushpa 2' is already set to surpass the lifetime collections of 'Pushpa: The Rise', with an estimated Rs 300 crore debut weekend collection.